U.S. marshals on Saturday arrested a Huntsville man wanted for a September armed robbery of the Krispy Kreme in Decatur.
Decatur police were dispatched Sept. 27 to the Krispy Kreme at 1648 Beltline Road. S.W. and found that the business had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect had fled the area, according to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
Police identified Zachary Cornez Lilley, 32, of Huntsville, as the suspect in the armed robbery on April 9, and issued an arrest warrant for first-degree robbery on April 14, according to Cardenas-Martinez.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Task Force located Lilley and took him into custody Saturday. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $250,000 bond, Cardenas-Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.