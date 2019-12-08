U.S. Postal Service officials predict the busiest days for holiday mailing will be during the week of Dec. 16, but volume will increase starting Monday.
Getting a head start on mail can save time. That was the strategy Debra Sarrels of Decatur tried Friday at the Decatur post office.
Sarrels, who sent several packages to people in Florida and West Virginia, said she went to the post office early in the month to beat the crowds.
“I usually go a week later, but the line was much better this week,” she said. "I didn't have to wait at all."
Here are the last dates to send mail and have it delivered before Christmas:
• Dec. 14 — USPS retail ground
• Dec. 20 — First-class mail (including greeting cards)
• Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Dec. 21 — Priority mail
• Dec. 23 — Priority mail express (not guaranteed)
If you plan on sending mail to a member of the military (DOD) or Foreign Service (DOS), plan on sending your packages on or before the day listed below.
“If you are unable to send a package in time, the troops will still greatly appreciate it and be truly appreciative," said retired Army Lt. Col. Michael Snyder, JROTC senior instructor at Decatur High School.
• Dec. 9 — DOD/DOS (ZIP code 093 [Iraq and Afghanistan] only) priority mail and first-class mail
• Dec. 11 — DOD/DOS (all other ZIP codes) priority mail and first-class mail
• Dec. 18 — DOD/DOS (except ZIP code 093) USPS priority mail express
