Decatur Utilities will be replacing two utility poles near the intersection of Danville and Modaus roads in Southwest Decatur on Friday.
Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and end at about 3:30 p.m.
The eastbound lane of Danville Road will be blocked so traffic will be diverted into the westbound turn lane. This will require the westbound turn lane to be unavailable to westbound traffic.
Drivers are advised to slow down and approach the work zone with extreme caution.
