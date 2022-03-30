A Decatur Utilities crew is scheduled to replace a utility pole Thursday and Friday at Somerville Road and Magnolia Drive in Southeast Decatur.
The crew is scheduled to begin each day at 8 a.m. It plans to work until about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and until about 2 p.m. Friday.
This will require the closure of the northbound lane of Somerville Road and the westbound lane of Magnolia Street, beginning at the intersection of 14th Avenue Southeast. Traffic will be detoured around both areas.
