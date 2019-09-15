A former oil-change business on the corner of Sixth Avenue and East Moulton Street will soon be demolished as part of the effort to make Decatur's entryways more attractive.
Express Oil Change deeded the building, which has been closed for several years, recently to the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
“We asked for them to give us the property several years ago if they didn’t find another use for it,” said DDRA Executive Director Rick Paler.
DDRA obtained a permit from the city last week to demolish the building. The city’s Street and Environmental Services Department agreed to perform the demolition.
“We will demolish it as soon as the environmental studies are done,” said Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services.
Paler said the authority plans to landscape the property as a small garden or deed it to a business if one expresses interest.
Wally Terry, city director of development, said it would to take a small business to locate on the site. The deed includes a restriction in which the property can’t be sold to another oil-change business.
“Corner lots tend to be problematic,” Terry said.
The property transfer is part of a city and DDRA plan to beautify the north end of Sixth Avenue from the Tennessee River bridge to Delano Park.
The plan stems from residents’ demand in the One Decatur comprehensive plan that the city improve the appearance of its entrances. Decatur recently was awarded an $80,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation for a $100,000 study of the Sixth Avenue corridor to be performed by Birmingham-based Volkert Inc.
The Decatur City Council is expected to add $5,000 to pay for the study, with the rest of the money likely coming from organizations such as the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Corridor Development Committee, Decatur Morgan County Tourism and DDRA.
