Wearing a T-shirt that said, "All I want for Christmas is a vaccine," Dr. James Boyle today was the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Boyle, a pulmonologist, is medical director of the intensive care and critical care units at Decatur Morgan Hospital. In that capacity, he has been on the front line of the hospital's treatment of COVID-19 patients since March.
The doctor said he felt obligated to get the vaccine because he fears contracting the virus and infecting a patient or family member.
"That would be a consequence that I do not want to carry for the rest of my life," he said.
The other reason he took the vaccine, and that he hopes everyone will take it when it becomes available to the public, is to help bring society back to normal.
"A reason I took the vaccine and I encourage people to take the vaccine is so we can get back to normal faster," he said. "We can get people back to work. We can get our businesses completely back open. We can get our children back in school.
"The vaccine gives us a clear pathway to doing that. But we have to get past people’s anxiety and fear about getting the vaccine. We don’t get there if we don’t get people to take the vaccine."
Decatur Morgan Hospital began dispensing today its first allotment of 300 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech to front-line workers, including both medical staff and non-medical staff who deal directly with the public. The vaccine requires two doses, spaced three weeks apart. Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health expect another vaccine, developed by Moderna, to be available as soon as next week.
Health care workers and nursing home residents will receive the first vaccines. The vaccines should be available to the general public by spring.
Boyle said he is confident in the safety of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been injected into thousands of people during clinical trials. As a motorcyclist and beekeeper, he said, he routinely engages in activities far more risky than taking the vaccine.
He said he has already advised his parents and other family members to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.
The Alabama Department of Public Health today reported that six more Morgan County residents had died of COVID-19, the most reported in a single day. Since the pandemic began, 70 Morgan County residents have died from the virus.
Read more in Thursday's edition of the Decatur Daily.
(1) comment
A vaccine that will be about as effective as the one for seasonal flu. You'd think a "doctor" would be smarter than that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.