Emergency responders are on the scene of a motorcycle-vehicle collision at U.S. 31 and Mill Road between Hartselle and Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Injuries were confirmed in the accident, police said.
All northbound lanes of U.S. 31 will be blocked for a minimum of two hours, police said at 12:53 p.m. today.
