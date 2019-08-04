If you own or operate a vehicle in Decatur this summer, you might want to review how you safeguard it from theft and break-ins.
Since the week of May 20, nearly half of felony crimes Decatur police reported have involved either a vehicle theft or burglary from a motor vehicle, according to preliminary statistics compiled by Decatur crime analyst Mary Adhiambo.
Her stats showed 95, or 47%, of the 204 felony crimes reported since the middle of May involved a vehicle.
According to Decatur police department statistics from May 20 through July 21, 41 vehicles were stolen and 54 more vehicles burglarized. The week of July 8-14, seven vehicle burglaries and seven vehicle thefts made up 50% of the 28 crimes the city police reported. Three vehicles were burglarized and there was one car theft in the week ending July 28.
But Capt. Rick Archer, of the crime investigating division, said those numbers, while accurate, are preliminary and some are re-categorized after an investigation is completed. Archer said sometimes a vehicle theft will be reclassified as an unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, because the vehicle actually wasn’t returned on time or a family member may have had the vehicle without the owner knowing.
He said in June the city’s preliminary numbers showed 15 vehicle thefts. After investigations, the number was actually nine. However, the number of vehicle burglaries increased from 25 reported to 30 after investigations during the same time span.
Archer said that early in the summer, once school is out, the number of vehicle crimes increases.
“Juveniles are out of school and breaking-and-entering vehicle cases increase,” he said. “Juveniles will go around pulling door handles to check if the vehicle is unlocked.”
Archer said if criminals gain entry into the vehicle, they usually look for firearms and valuables.
“Firearms are the most sought-after item,” he said. “Something they can resell and turn into cash. Many times a car will be broken into, and the spare change won’t be touched.”
Sgt. Justin Lyon, supervisor of the Decatur property crime unit, said a group of juveniles hit vehicles in the Dunbarton neighborhood last summer.
“The areas fluctuate,” he said. “There’s never a consistent neighborhood trend from year to year. But we do see more B&E’s in Southwest Decatur. There’s a more condensed population in that area.”
A misconception is shopping center parking lots are targeted for crime, he said.
“Most of the people breaking into vehicles are out at 2 or 3 in the morning,” Lyon said. “There’s not many cars in shopping centers at that time.”
He said apartment complexes aren’t easy prey for thieves, either.
“There’s more foot traffic in apartment lots,” he said. “It’s much easier to sneak around in residential areas going from driveway to driveway at homes. You have a lot of eyes on one parking lot at an apartment complex even late at night.”
But it is more than mischievous juveniles with time on their hands getting into trouble, police said.
Archer said a group of thieves from the Huntsville area was hitting car dealerships in Decatur on a regular basis last year. He said it took a public information campaign and meetings with dealership management about safeguarding keys to vehicles, especially keys to vehicles being repaired.
Archer and Lyon said they see a spike in vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries during the holidays, too.
“That is not just for Decatur but that is nationwide,” Archer said. “Crime in general increases during the holidays.”
In December 2018, Decatur vehicle thefts soared to a year-high 25, while vehicle burglaries jumped to 51.
The week of Thanksgiving 2018, Nov. 19-25, Decatur police reported nine vehicle thefts and 16 car burglaries, 53% of the 47 crimes reported. Thirteen other thefts were reported the same week.
Archer said November had a total of 17 vehicle thefts and 34 vehicle burglaries, the second highest behind December’s numbers.
In 2017, Decatur reported 243 vehicles stolen, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Based on metro areas of more than 50,000 population, Decatur ranked 219th overall in a listing of highest theft rates. Decatur's metro area had a 160.01 theft rate per 100,000 people and fared better than eight other metro areas in the state. Only Auburn-Opelika (267th, 131.18 rate), Daphne-Foley (255th, 139.21) and Dothan (227th, 153.47) had lower rates, according to the NICB. Huntsville ranked 135th overall with a 241.96 rating. The Florence-Muscle Shoals area was 134th with a 242.79 rating.
The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program website warns against rankings, however, saying some of the information is collected voluntarily and may not be comprehensive.
Archer agreed. “It’s difficult to comment on the insurance bureau numbers when we don’t know how their numbers were compiled,” he said.
