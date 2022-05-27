The Kiwanis Club of Decatur is looking for vendors for the 2022 Spirit of America Festival on July 4 at Point Mallard.
The festival starts at noon and ends with the 9 p.m. fireworks show.
Cost for a 10-by-10-foot booth is $100 for home-craft vendors and $200 for commercial craft vendors. Food vendor rental is $375 with full menu and $275 with a single item. Electricity will not be provided.
Email SpiritOfAmerica.Kiwanis@gmail.com for more information and to participate as a vendor.
