The veterinarian serving the Decatur Animal Shelter believes most, if not all, of the nine dogs surrendered by a Decatur resident March 19 will be suitable for adoption, but he did not know when.
Dr. Steven C. Osborne Jr. said the pit-bull mix dogs suffered from neglect, hunger and lived in crowded conditions in the backyard at a residence in the 800 block of Austin Street Southwest.
“We performed an examination on each animal to check their standard of health,” Osborne said. “The best way to describe the animals when they arrived was (the dogs) were under-cared for. These dogs were being neglected for some months during the winter. …
"It needs to be determined how they get along with other dogs and people before they are put up for adoption. Some will be adoptable. Personalities may be a problem. Neglecting the animals' social skills and early environment is the biggest problem. Some dogs can be trained to overcome that.”
He said the surrendered dogs had various ailments ranging from a restrictive collar issue to bite wounds. A 10th dog on the Austin Street property died of a parasitic infestation, Osborne said.
He added legal action could be blocking the adoption of the dogs, but he hasn't been informed about specifics.
District 4 City Councilman Hunter Pepper, who spearheaded a anti-animal cruelty rally on March 19 on Austin Street, said, "As far as I'm aware of, some of the surrendered dogs are already up for adoption."
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said she is unable to comment on the current status of the nine dogs.
“The case remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out,” she said of possible future legal action against the owner. The owner has not been charged with any crime.
Earlier this month she said interaction between animal control officers and the owner began because several of the animals were muddy, couldn't reach shelter in the rain and were tethered outside.
Care for multiple pets
Osborne said he feels the owner got overwhelmed and was unable to provide proper care for the animals. He said the situation is not uncommon across the country.
“Anytime you have a concentration of dogs, it is a challenge for the owner to provide a proper standard of care, making sure they get the proper nutrition and a safe environment,” he said. “Most people can’t properly care for a large number of animals. (The owner) was way over his head in caring for these dogs. …
"Owning a pet is wonderful and exciting, but once you get six, eight, nine dogs, you start neglecting the health and well-being of the animals. Gradually you fall behind, and you get where you can’t keep up after awhile.”
He said some people start as “rescuers.”
“Then one day they have 21 cats. It gets away from them. People start out with the best intentions,” Osborne said. “Across the nation, you hear the stories of somebody living with 20 or 40 cats. Decatur is no different. … I can’t remember locally when we had this (nine dogs surrendered). Sometimes somebody might have two dogs and realize they aren’t able to take care of them and surrender them.”
New ordinance
Three days after the Austin Street rally that drew about 30 marchers, the City Council voted 4-0 to pass a tethering ordinance that sets parameters for providing care of pets.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the intent of the new ordinance is to ensure a dog “has access to water, food and shelter and has adequate room to move.”
The new ordinance provides that, “No person owning or keeping a dog may subject the dog to cruel conditions or inhumane tethering at any time.
“Cruel conditions and inhumane tethering are defined as dirty confinement conditions, including but not limited to, exposure to excessive animal waste, garbage, dirty water, noxious odors, dangerous objects that could injure or kill the dog upon contact, or other circumstances that could cause harm to the dog’s physical health.”
The ordinance allows the dog to be secured in a residential structure, in a fence or pen, or to an aerial cable line system. The ordinance doesn’t specify how long an aerial cable must be, and it allows alternative restraint “using an underground fence or trained behavior.”
It goes into effect June 1.
“(The city) had no rules regarding pet care,” Osborne said. “The talk about a tethering ordinance came up about 18 months ago. We have to be careful governing pet ownership. We need to put in standards of care and husbandry that are reasonable.
“If you take care of your dogs, I’m OK with it. Tethering is a little like that. It’s harder to take care of a dog well that is tethered. Are you meeting the standard of care the dog needs? If you’re doing that, it’s OK. The more dogs a person has, it gets harder to take care of them. Most people don’t realize the financial burden. The standard of care remains the same if you own one or nine dogs.”
The fine under the newly approved ordinance is a minimum of $100 plus court costs, which Marks said would add up to about $700 for an offense.
Pepper said he will be monitoring the enforcement of the ordinance and has a thought for an alternative punishment for violators.
“I’m for giving the owner an educational warning on the first violation,” he said. “Let’s educate them on the issues. Then a fine on a second violation, $200 is not enough. I think a $500 fine is necessary and a possible arrest after that. We shouldn’t have to go back to the owner after they’ve been warned.”
Osborne said he is encouraged that the care of pets has improved.
“I do think dogs are receiving better care than they did years ago,” he said. “As a veterinarian, we try to educate pet owners what it takes to properly care for a pet. I will say the standard of proper care is getting better.”
