Cassandra Thrower laughed as she remembered the main reason she began her 10-year tenure in the U.S. Army almost 30 years ago.
“I actually joined because of a dare,” Thrower said. “All these boys were saying girls couldn’t be in the Army, and I proved them wrong.”
Thrower, who teaches eighth grade cybersecurity at Decatur Middle, went beyond that dare and went on to achieve the rank of supply sergeant.
As Thrower and three other veterans on the Decatur Middle teaching staff stood up during an assembly Wednesday morning, students and faculty fervently applauded them, and the Decatur High marching band played “The Army Goes Rolling Along."
Eighth grade social studies teacher Dorothy Montgomery, eighth grade cybersecurity teacher Gladys Patterson, resource teacher Eddie Whitehead and Thrower were presented "quilts of valor" at the assembly in honor of their service. Physical education teacher Keith Tincknell was absent but was also among the five veterans — all of whom served in the Army — recognized.
Decatur Middle’s new Assistant Principal Zach Cameron said programs such as the assembly a day before Veterans Day are vital for inspiring patriotism in young people.
“We can’t let them forget,” Cameron said. “We need to continue to remind them and to let them know that they’re coming to school and they're safe all because people sacrificed before them and they’re sacrificing now. Keeping that fresh on their minds is something I think that is very important.”
Cameron said he got to know Thrower well when he coached her son, Elijah, on the Austin Junior High basketball team a few years ago.
“She and her husband were very supportive of the team,” Cameron said. “Elijah’s friends and other teammates would always go to Mrs. Thrower’s house and she’d feed them and they’d all hang out.”
Cameron said the Throwers never missed a game and offered rides to the players to and from practice.
“Anything she could do to help and inspire those boys,” Cameron said. “She and her husband always jumped on board whenever we needed anything. I can see that enthusiasm in her class as well.”
Cameron recognized all of the veterans as not only heroes on the battlefield, but also in the classroom as well.
“Their service rolls over to their classrooms,” Cameron said. “They are serving those students and working for them and sacrificing for them.”
---
Dorothy Montgomery
Montgomery enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1980 and then served full time from 1982-88. Montgomery initially viewed the military as an opportunity to travel.
She wishes more youth would express interest in serving in the military.
“We as adults must show by example,” Montgomery said. “It takes parents to embrace the United States of America, and children learn from their parents.”
She would like to see the school system's JROTC program expand and establish chapters in Decatur Middle and other area middle schools.
“We need to teach students the process of joining the military and what we go through,” Montgomery said.
---
Gladys Patterson
Patterson enlisted in 1982 and served 11½ years. She achieved the rank of second lieutenant.
Patterson said she was inspired by several of her family members who were serving in the armed forces and knew she could obtain an education through military service. She believes children should stop and think of the sacrifices made by veterans both living and deceased.
“I would remind them of our freedoms and how we should never take them for granted,” Patterson said.
---
Eddie Whitehead
Whitehead enlisted in 1984 and served a total of 16 years in the Army, eight in active duty and eight in the reserves.
Whitehead said there were not a lot of opportunities where he came from in Greene County.
“I already had three years of ROTC training so I thought the Army was a good choice,” Whitehead said.
Whitehead said that in over 20 years of teaching, his students are still interested in the military and are constantly asking questions.
“When I talk about my service, it really inspires kids,” Whitehead said. “They can learn a lot from programs like this one today.”
