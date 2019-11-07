Decatur will recognize “unsung heroes” at a Veterans Day dinner Friday evening at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Roughly 800 people are expected to be in attendance at the 6:30 p.m. event.
Local veterans’ organizations nominated honorees.
The Decatur High School chorus will sing the national anthem and other patriotic songs during the event. Veteran George Mills is slated to do his flag toast.
The dinner is free, but a ticket from a local veterans organization is needed.
