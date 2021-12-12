When Decatur veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne was in the first grade living in Texas, he would frequently come home from school with a dog that had a string tied around its neck as a leash, claiming it had followed him home.
His parents would ask, if it just followed you home, how did the string get tied to it?
"I guess that's when they decided to get me my own dog," Osborne said. His parents bought him a cocker spaniel that he named Lady, and that dog went with him around the world as the family followed his father's job in the petroleum industry.
Osborne's early love of dogs led to his 43-year career as a veterinarian in which he has treated thousands of pets, become an adviser for Decatur Animal Services and rescued a dog that made national news after being discarded in a trash bin.
“As I was growing up, I was scientifically inclined," he said. "The idea of being a veterinarian and applying my scientific mind to help animals was a positive thing for me.”
Osborne said he spent every summer growing up on both of his grandparents' farms in Decatur and considers himself a country boy because of it.
"Both of them were in the cattle business and both of them had horses. My grandfather on my dad's side ... had a lot of hogs."
There were always farm dogs and cats around as well that stayed outside, Osborne said.
"So I've always been around animals a lot. Cattle, horses, dogs, cats. Hogs to a certain extent."
His desire to become a veterinarian crystallized when he was 12 or 14 and owned a mare that he was having trouble breeding because of a complex reproductive problem.
“That really lit a fire under me to extend my knowledge to be able to solve those kinds of complex animal issues.”
He graduated from Auburn University in 1979 with a degree in both animal science and veterinarian medicine and began practicing in Decatur.
The best part of being a veterinarian, Osborne said, is “keeping animals healthy and helping with the human-animal bond that people have with healthy dogs and keeping them disease-free as best we possibly can so (people) can have a great relationship with their pets.”
Yocelin Chavez, who is a licensed veterinarian technician and has worked at Osborne's clinic on Beltline Road Southwest for six or seven years, said, “His heart is always there. He always tries to find a way.”
According to Chavez, “He’s always been the type of guy that tries everything. He pushes everyone to try and see what we can do to help (the animals), especially with some of our owners that have kind of lost hope.”
Osborne said he is surrounded by animals, and not just at work. Osborne owns dogs, cows, horses and goats.
“I’ve got animals all over everywhere. That’s all I do all day long.”
Office mascots
There are usually office dogs or cats at Osborne Animal Clinic. “We take in a variety of dogs that stay to be our pets for a while. We fix them, make them more adoptable … and then adopt them out.”
“We always have an inventory of dogs that we’re helping that just sort of fall through the safety net of life, don’t have anybody in their corner,” Osborne said.
Back in 2006, the dog Lucky became nationwide news when he was found left to die in a dumpster in Decatur after being the victim of dog fighting. Osborne adopted him as an office pet, and Lucky lived out his life greeting people at the clinic until dying at the age of 15 last year.
Robin Fawcett, who is a licensed veterinarian technician and has worked at the clinic for 16 years, said Lucky was brought into the clinic a few months after she started working there.
“He stayed in the reception area, and he would greet the customers every day. … He was a very gentle dog, he loved baby kittens. … He was a great dog,” Fawcett said. She said it was heartbreaking when Lucky died.
Osborne opened Lucky Dog Daycare two years ago in a building next to the clinic and named it in honor of Lucky who was still alive for the first year of its operation. Osborne said the daycare, which has a drive-thru system for drop-off and pickup, has been a success.
“The thing that’s unique about it is it's a well-dog deal. … Most of our animals that we see have problems, and this is not a problem thing, this is a happy thing. … It just adds to their life,” Osborne said.
Multi-tasking
Osborne wears a couple of other hats as well. He is the city veterinarian and does triage, recommends treatments, and does some of the treatments on shelter animals. Osborne is also the president of the Decatur Animal Services advisory committee.
“The advisory committee advises the shelter on ways to operate the shelter in a positive way. Kind of gives it another set of eyes, so to speak, to look at things and make recommendations and give advice,” Osborne said.
The most difficult thing about being a veterinarian is not the animals but the business side of the office, Osborne said.
“The same skills that make you save animals and be a good surgeon and those kinds of things, are not necessarily the same skills that make you a successful business owner," he said.
“You can’t help any animals if you can’t keep your doors open. … You can’t help any animals if you’re not successful enough that you can get all the modern equipment. It’s a very much integrated thing, but it is a harder thing to deal with.”
