The 10th annual Bill J. Dukes 7@7 run will go virtual this year due to the coronavirus.
Registration for the 7K virtual run costs $25 and ends Aug. 19. To participate, entrants can run or walk a 7K anytime from Aug. 22 to 29 and send in their results.
Proceeds from the run will benefit the Mental Health Association in Morgan County’s programs, including the Friendship House, Operation Santa Claus, depression support groups, the child safety conference, the Music and Memory program and more. To register, visit mhainmc.net.
