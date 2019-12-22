Decatur-Morgan County Tourism's funding from lodging taxes has increased dramatically since 2011, but the organization has declined repeated requests to provide details on how it is using the money.
The most recent available IRS Form 990 filed by the organization showed its spending increased $95,694 to $763,680 in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2018. Its cash and interest-earning balances increased almost $90,000 to $669,533 in the same 2018 fiscal year. Revenues increased $27,198 from the previous fiscal year to $842,061.
Danielle Gibson, executive director of Tourism, shows in her 2018 annual report released in November that Morgan County lodging tax revenues have risen 49% since 2011 to almost $1.27 million in 2018. That included an increase of $214,000 from 2017 to 2018.
A not-for-profit, Gibson’s organization receives 64.3% of the lodging tax revenues from the city of Decatur and a $50,000 annual allocation from the Morgan County Commission. The remainder of the city's lodging revenues go into the city's general fund.
Gibson reported more than 100,000 visitors attended a dozen events held in 2018, and tourist expenditures increased by 20.3% as they spent almost $253 million. Morgan County special events filled 8,000 documented room nights at local hotels. Each of these stays creates lodging tax revenues.
Gibson's numbers do not yet include 2019, which saw the openings of the Cook Museum of Natural Science in June and the Residence Inn by Marriott in July.
“We continue to grow with more visitors, and 20% is pretty substantial,” Gibson said. “The Cook Museum has done well, and the (Union Train) Depot is over 2-years-old now.”
Gibson was reluctant to release actual spending records for her organization. She responded last week that she could not release the information requested by The Decatur Daily until the Tourism board of directors meets in late January.
“The board did not meet in December and they decided they would not respond until they hold an official meeting in January,” Gibson said.
The city of Decatur requires expense documentation from nonprofits that receive city allocations. CFO John Andrzejewski said Decatur Morgan Tourism submitted copies of the fiscal 2019 and 2020 budgets, which Andrzejewski released to the paper. Actual spending was not included.
City lodging tax revenues are run through the Finance Department, and Andrzejewski said these revenues have risen 57% in the last five years, from $580,000 to just over $1 million in fiscal 2019.
Gibson's organization spends more than half of its budget on marketing Decatur and Morgan County, according to the budget. She budgeted $545,260 on marketing for fiscal 2019, and said Tourism spent about $500,000. She budgeted $527,668 on marketing for fiscal 2020.
Gibson said her marketing and advertising is mainly a digital campaign, using sites like TripAdvisor and Advanced Media. On advice from local partners, Tourism advertised with Birding Magazine to promote Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and Trains Magazine to promote the train depot.
Councilman Charles Kirby, the council liaison to Tourism, said most of its spending is in marketing and advertising, travel and salaries. Tourism budgeted $38,495 for travel in fiscal 2020. The organization budgeted $376,232 for salaries and benefits in 2020. The Form 990 showed it spent $357,210 on employee compensation and benefits in fiscal 2018 when Melinda Dunn ended her tenure as executive director and Gibson began hers.
In recent years, Mayor Tab Bowling and Councilman Chuck Ard separately suggested capping or diverting a portion of the lodging tax as it continues to grow. The percentage distributed to Tourism was changed once, when it was reduced from 75% to 64.3% in 2016.
The diverted funding would then pay for improvements to city projects or helping Parks and Recreation keep up with tourism demands.
Former Councilman Roger Anders once suggested using a portion of the lodging tax revenues to complete the master plan for Ingalls Harbor and Pavilion.
The three men backed off their suggestions when tourism officials and advocates strongly opposed each proposal.
Now Bowling says the city should sit down with Tourism and the Decatur-Morgan County Hospitality Association and discuss any new projects or expense.
Mirela Hodge, president of the Hospitality Association, said the money should only be spent on Tourism and projects that bring people to the city like a visitors’ center/tourism office or beautification to Sixth Avenue that makes Decatur an inviting place.
Bowling said a benefit of Tourism’s marketing and advertising effort “is they get analytics and feedback about where the hits are coming from. Their marketing is very strategic.”
Councilwoman Kristi Hill previously worked at the visitors bureau, and she most recently worked in hotel marketing. She said she doesn’t see a time when Tourism’s share of lodging taxes should change. She said Tourism’s expenses grow with revenues.
“As the lodging tax grows, the need for more marketing will continue to grow, too,” Hill said. “They will need more personnel to keep up with the demand, and travel to more conferences.”
Gibson said she’s working on hiring a recruiter who will specialize in bringing sports tournaments to the city. This is an area in which the city has thrived.
--
Desire for new office
Gibson and other local officials said Tourism needs a new office. The current office, formerly a home, on Sixth Avenue Southeast is small and overcrowded.
“We’re (even) using a closet as an office,” Gibson said.
Rick Paler, executive director of Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the current office also doesn’t give visitors a good first impression.
Paler and Hodge suggested a Tourism office could be combined with a visitors’ center.
Hodge said this new office could be part of the city’s beautification plan for Sixth Avenue. The city recently received a grant to pay for development of this new beautification plan of Sixth Avenue, from Delano Park to Hudson Memorial Bridge.
However, Gibson said her organization has not set up a savings account for funds to build a new office.
Gibson is in her second year since taking over after Dunn resigned. Paler said the only thing that’s changed is Dunn “enjoyed history a lot more.”
Paler and John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Gibson has done a good job getting involved in the activities throughout the community that benefit from tourism.
Gibson said the opening of the Residence Inn off Beltline Road Southwest gives the city and county enough hotel rooms to fill the needs of the tournaments and events the city hosts. They’re no longer having to send visitors to Madison or Huntsville, she added.
This wasn’t the case in 2015, when Amberley Suites shut down, the Holiday Inn closed while it was converted to a DoubleTree by Hilton and three hotels had not been built yet.
Hodge said she believes the city has enough hotels now, but there may be a need for more as Decatur grows.
“It comes in waves,” said Hodge, who also serves as Doubletree’s director of sales and catering. “The hotels are not always full so there’s room for more guests. Our year goes in phases. There are seasons like when we host the tournaments that we’re full and seasons, like the holidays, when we’re slow.”
The second and third quarters are usually the busiest of the year, Gibson's numbers show.
--
5-star hotel needed?
Seymour said the city could use one more hotel. The city doesn’t have a five-star rated hotel, so visitors have to go to Huntsville for luxury hotel rooms.
Seymour said this would keep participants in the events like the Alabama Jubilee balloon race from leaving Decatur.
“I think we could handle a five-star hotel,” Seymour said. “We have a lot of corporate headquarters that send a lot of top executives on business to Decatur. They would like a nice place to stay, and their companies would like for them to be comfortable.”
Hodge said a five-star would need to be a “boutique hotel with only about 30 rooms. We have a lot of business and sports visitors so they’re usually OK with a three-star hotel.”
While the city has tourism attractions, Decatur Morgan Tourism continues to recruit soccer, softball and bass tournaments. U.S. Archery recently committed to bringing a national tournament to Decatur annually through 2021.
Parks and Recreation works closely with Tourism on attracting and hosting these sporting events. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said drawing these tournaments is about creating contacts, making relationships and keeping people happy during the event so they want to come back.
Lake said the city needs to make sure it’s keeping its facilities updated and creating new facilities and attractions.
“Just look at the impact of Jack Allen Sports Complex,” Lake said. “A few years ago, no one ever dreamed we would host these big archery tournaments or soccer tournaments like the President’s Cup. No one ever thought we would host lacrosse.”
Bowling said Gibson and her employees “do a good job of not getting tunnel vision on just sporting events. They promote Carnegie Carnival, the depot, our Christmas tours and the cemetery tour. They’re involved in almost every aspect of the community.”
