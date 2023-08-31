Decatur-Morgan County Tourism wants to hire a consultant to help the city obtain a grant of up to $15 million for improvements to the Bill Sims Trail.
Tourism asked the City Council to allow it to use $50,000 from the city's hotel occupancy fund to hire Alta Planning + Design Group, of North Carolina. The city charges a $2 per night hotel occupancy fee with revenues designated for tourism production. The City Council and the Hospitality Association Board must approve spending from this fund.
Tourism would match this with another $25,000 to pay a consultant to help with the application. The consultant's pay would be a total of $75,000.
Danielle Gibson, executive director of the visitors bureau, said they want to hire Alta to help in the application for a federal Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant.
The plan is to use Alta to apply for the federal grant to make improvements to the Sims trail from Point Mallard Park to Benjamin Davis Elementary School in Northwest Decatur, she said.
“Alta is very familiar with these types of grants and we feel like they will give a great chance at getting this grant,” Gibson said.
She said Alta will hold a couple of workshops to hear from residents about the plan.
The grant is for between $10 million and $15 million with the amount depending on the improvement plans they submit. Gibson said the priority is making sure the bicycle trail is safe, which “could mean adding curbs, shrubs or enhancing so you know it’s the Bill Sims bike trail.”
A major part of the grant will be running it near locations like the civil rights museum that’s under construction, Rhodes Ferry Park, Ben Davis Elementary and Point Mallard, she added.
“I know they would like to extend the Bill Sims Trail in other areas of the city but, for this grant, we have to be hyper-focused on this route from Point Mallard to Ben Davis,” Gibson said. “The Biden administration is very focused on minority groups and under-served communities, so we hope this will be at the top of the list as we tell the story of Old Town and what it has been to the community.”
A predominantly Black community, Old Town in Northwest Decatur is the oldest community in Decatur.
Alta’s proposed fee estimate is Tourism would pay $25,000 for project initiation, work planning, and meetings; $19,000 for pre-engineering and cost estimate development; $24,000 for draft grant application; and $7,000 for the final grant application.
“Getting the grant would be great for Tourism,” Council President Jacob Ladner said. “I think Alta’s a good group to help us try to win the grant.”
Ladner said he knows the Bill Sims Trail isn’t complete, particularly in Southwest Decatur. He said he’s hoping the grant will spur interest in completing the bike trail in the future.
“Connecting the city with bike trails and greenways is definitely a positive for Decatur,” Ladner said.
Gibson said the grant is due Sept. 28, but it won’t be awarded until spring of 2024.
