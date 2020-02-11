Josh Carey, voice of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will be the guest speaker Feb. 25 at the Young Professional Leadership luncheon at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
Carey will talk about how the Trash Pandas are engaging in the community and what a game experience will be like when they take the field in April.
The event is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Please RSVP with the chamber by Feb. 21.
The YP Leadership Luncheon series is an opportunity for members of the under-40 community across Morgan County to both connect and socialize while developing their leadership skills.
