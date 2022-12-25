The Daily asked readers for nominations for Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Person of the Year for 2022. An article revealing the Volunteer of the Year will be published later this week.
Other nominees:
--
Jason Jones
Jason Jones, the chief of the Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department, has volunteered with the department for almost 30 years. He tries to improve radio communications in Lawrence County, and applies for grants for equipment. He also serves as Lawrence County Fire Association president and chief deputy coroner for Lawrence County.
--
Kay Burlingame
Kay Burlingame volunteers with the Foundation on Aging, United Way and with her church. She holds line dancing classes for seniors at the Athens Activity Center twice a week, serves on the United Way Board, and oversees receptions for nonprofits and community programs for the United Way, Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission and Alabama Veterans Museum.
--
Jan Matthews
Jan Mathews founded MTM as a way to support teenagers in Limestone County. She provides scholarships to students who have overcome obstacles to continue their education. She also checks on them while they are in college. She hosts Let's Move Athens, an event that provides information on fitness, finance, faith and family.
--
Sue Terrell
Sue Terrell founded Hands Across Decatur, which focuses on the unhoused community. She collects clothing and food, helps individuals apply for jobs and secures medical treatment for the homeless.
--
Dr. Robert Allen
Dr. Robert Allen provides free medical care for the homeless community. He visits with patients at Hands Across Decatur.
--
Terry O’Dell
Terry O'Dell is the regional coordinator for Toys for Tots. He directs the efforts for Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties. Under his leadership, more than 1,500 children in the area receive toys at Christmas.
--
Rodney Gordon
Rodney Gordon's outreach activities include organizing a cancer and lupus walk, serving as president of the NAACP, cutting grass for public housing, organizing Decatur's Juneteenth parade, giving away turkeys at Thanksgiving and turkeys and bikes at Christmas, coaching youth basketball and assisting with Decatur Youth Services.
--
Debbie Moss
Debbie Moss is the main organizer and decorator for Moulton's Christmas on the Square.
--
David Matherly
David Matherly volunteers at the Committee on Church Cooperation sorting scrap metal, organizing dishes and cooking utensils, and checking electronic donations. He also serves as deacon at First Baptist Church, teaches Sunday School and sings in the choir. He serves as president of the Morgan County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, volunteers with Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief and is president of Browns Ferry Chapter of the TVA Retirees Association.
--
Jane Davis
Jane Davis knits a hat or shawl each night and has sent hundreds to children on Native American reservations, to patients at St. Jude’s, M.D. Anderson and Huntsville Hospital. She also sent them to Clearview Cancer Clinic and gives afghans to newborns and the Linus Project. She has made more than 200 themed baskets for fundraisers this year for the Limestone Animal Shelter, Huntsville Ballet, Limestone Child Advocacy Center, Interfaith Mission Service, parents of Adults with Disabilities, Athens-Limestone Library and more. She also raised awareness of the plight of Ukrainians by making polymer pins of the flag and giving them to others.
--
Brad Johnson
Once homeless, Brad Johnson volunteers at Hands Across Decatur daily. He served as group leader when the organization moved to its new building, opens the community warming and cooling center on severe weather days, and came up with idea to open the center for Iron Bowl, Super Bowl and on Christmas Day. He organizes the calendar of volunteer teams to provide hot lunches, does laundry for the unhoused, sorts donations, changes the oil in vehicles and decorates for Christmas.
--
Nancy Pinion
As the director of the Jesse Owens Museum and Park, Nancy Pinion keeps the site open to the public. She works at the museum and park more than 40 hours a week, all of them as a volunteer. While serving as director, Pinion has updated the gift shop, developed a website and Facebook page, helped get high-speed internet available to the public, hired and trained part-time employees, applied for grants and helped get Alabama 36 from Interstate 65 to the Lawrence County line, just west of Danville, renamed the Jesse Owens Parkway.
--
Jo Ann Gentry
Jo Ann Gentry works with children at Oak Park Elementary, and volunteers in the East Acres Housing area organizing Easter egg hunts, cookouts, back-to-school events and Christmas celebrations. She has discipled younger women at First Baptist, wrapped gifts for the church’s Christmas outreach, drives women from East Acres to doctor’s visits and work and provides them with gift cards to help with food.
--
Susan Lovelace
Susan Lovelace volunteers with Hospice of the Valley and sits with two patients each week. She also visits a local retirement home for Hospice. She volunteers as a patient care advocate, helps assemble and deliver Valentine baskets, visits patients at assisted living facilities, helps with Camp Hope, delivers balloon gift bags to patients and veteran certificates and medallions to veterans. Outside of Hospice, she volunteers for the Power of Pink luncheon, helps prepare the Old State Bank for Christmas, supports St. Jude’s and spreads joy each week by gifting others with food, rent money and house-cleaning for the elderly.
--
Shontez Wynn
Through her work with Meals on Wheels, Shontez Wynn provides Morgan County residents with hot and healthy meals.
