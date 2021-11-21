Helen DeButy has volunteered at Decatur Animal Services for 11 years because of her love of animals and said the best part of volunteering at the shelter is seeing animals being adopted to a good home.
When the shelter was relocating from its location on 14th Street to the new location on Beltline Road Southwest 11 years ago, its administrators put the word out that they needed volunteers to help them move. DeButy said she thought, yeah, I can do that.
DeButy said it was in August, so it was hot, and officials were anxious to get the dogs and cats moved quickly. “So, I went over there and cleaned kennels and helped them get ready.”
The next class the shelter offered for new volunteers was standing room only, DeButy said. She attended that class and has volunteered ever since.
After about the third year of DeButy volunteering, the volunteer coordinator at the time moved. DeButy was asked to fill the vacancy, but she initially declined. She was asked again several months later and agreed if she could do it her way.
“I felt like in addition to just (taking) a class, they needed to shadow one of the senior volunteers," DeButy said. "Because there’s so many rules and regulations ... going through a class or looking at the rules on a piece of paper (isn't enough). Till you get in there and start trying to do it, it’s entirely different."
Alane Ward, adoption representative at Decatur Animal Services, said the shelter still follows this practice. “You’re required to have so many hours of hands-on experience before you’re allowed to just come and volunteer by yourself.”
During the pandemic, according to DeButy, no volunteers were allowed to come to the shelter to help. “And at the time I thought, well, I’m just not going to go back. But, as soon as they said they need the volunteers to come back, OK!”
DeButy’s one condition on coming back was that she would be allowed to step down from the volunteer coordinator position. DeButy said, “I just want to play with the critters. A lot of the volunteers are critter people, not people people. And I just wanted somebody else to do the people people.”
DeButy volunteers less now because of her age, she said. She volunteers on Thursdays from noon or 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. when the shelter closes and Saturdays during the time the shelter is open, which is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The duty that DeButy feels is most important she said, is to give all the dogs a chance to get out of their cages and give them time in the exercise pen where she can play with them. “With the cats, it’s to play with them because they need socializing.”
Washing clothes, unfolding newspapers, and cleaning kennels are more of DeButy’s responsibilities. Anything that needs to be done, she said she does.
According to Ward, “As soon as she hits the door, she’s ready to go. She keeps all of us on our toes.”
The most difficult part of volunteering at the animal shelter, DeButy said, is when a dog or cat is adopted but she knows it is not a good fit. “If I have an adoptee that wants one and I get the feeling that it’s not going to fit, I try to explain to them some things about the animal, what he’s going to have to have, what he needs.”
Ward said, “Helen has the biggest heart ever. She cares too much sometimes, if that’s even possible. She always wants what’s best for the animals, and she goes above and beyond to try to make sure they’re taken care of.
“It doesn't matter how scared the animal is, or how mean it may seem, she tries her best to do everything she can to calm it down, keep it comfortable. And just bring it around so we can adopt it out.”
DeButy has two cats of her own because they are easier to manage than dogs, she said.
“But I have to have dog lovin’ and I get it from down there (at the shelter).”
The temptation to adopt a dog or another cat is minimal because DeButy knows she cannot add to what she already has. “It makes me work harder to make sure the dogs and cats are taken care of and get good homes.”
DeButy said Decatur Animal Services still needs volunteers. She said younger volunteers would be ideal to help with the larger dogs. The volunteers the shelter currently has, DeButy said, are older and it is easier for them to deal with the smaller dogs.
