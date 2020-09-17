Cindy Smith and her husband are tired of seeing the small pieces of trash along the walking trails of Point Mallard Park, and she is seeking volunteers to help clean up the trails Saturday.
“We walk the trails about every day, and I understand, because of the pandemic, the Parks and Recreation staff is short-handed,” said Smith, a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments in Decatur. “Our city’s parks are beautiful, but there are gum wrappers and bottle caps along the trails. I’m not trying to be the trash lady of Point Mallard, but this has been on my heart lately.”
Saturday is National Clean Up Day, and Smith said she noticed the city didn’t have any event planned.
She is asking anybody interested in helping to clean the trails from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday to show up at the Spirit of America pavilion near the soccer fields at Point Mallard. She said her employer will be providing drinking water, gloves and trash bags for the volunteers.
She would not predict how many volunteers might attend. She said some of her friends as well as the Priceville Boy Scouts troop have committed.
“We’re asking everyone to wear their masks,” Smith said.
Nicole Belcher, marketing director for Decatur Parks and Recreation, said she was thrilled when the Smiths approached her about helping in the cleanup.
“I know Cindy is a fanatic about litter, and because of the pandemic we are not at full staff," Belcher said.
Council President Paige Bibbee, whose District 3 includes Point Mallard, said Smith's planned cleanup is "fantastic."
"If we want to really tackle the problem of trash in Decatur, we're going to have to be more responsible individually," Bibbee said.
People wanting more information on the cleanup should visit the Point Mallard Park Facebook page.
