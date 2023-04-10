An iconic piece of Decatur history has returned to the parking lot of Simpson’s Florist on Sixth Avenue.
A green, 1963 Chevrolet C10 Panel truck once used to deliver flowers for weddings, funerals and romances has been restored to its former glory and returned it to its owner almost exactly 60 years after its original purchase date.
James Stafford, a Huntsville engineer, felt a personal connection to the refurbished vehicle and spent almost a year on the restoration.
“It’s almost surreal,” said David Bentley, owner of Simpson’s Florist and the ’63 Chevy. “I never could have imagined it would clean up as well as it did. James did a fabulous job with it. I didn’t realize how much was salvageable there.”
Before last weekend, the truck drove down the streets of Decatur for the last time in 1987. It sat, with the hand-painted “Simpson’s Florist” logo on its side, untouched outside the building for 35 years.
“I can remember riding around in it probably two or three times,” Bentley, 42, said. “I remember going to the funeral home over here, Rideout’s Brown-Service, and dropping a couple plants off with my dad.”
Simpson's Florist has stayed a family business since opening in 1957. Bentley took over the business from his father Jim in 2008 and said that for as long as he could remember, people asked weekly to buy the truck. It was never for sale — Bentley had dreamed of restoring the truck since he was 12 years old.
Stafford, 51, had his own fondness for the '63 Chevy too. Every day, he drove by it when he worked at Burger King as a teen. The Town Creek native, who said his enthusiasm for cars came from playing with Hot Wheels toy cars, had always loved the sea mist jade colored truck.
Eventually, Stafford heard in late 2021 from friends that Bentley wanted to restore the truck. He wrote Bentley a 35,000-word guide detailing what work would be necessary and how to manage shops.
After a month, Bentley invited Stafford to come see the truck, and they agreed Stafford would be the best person to restore it.
“I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s do this,’” Bentley said.
With a rented U-Haul, an air compressor and spare tires in tow, Stafford drove from Huntsville to the florist last April. The truck’s tires that were closest to the building luckily held air, but inflated tires were added on the other side to roll the truck up the U-Haul.
Stafford worried that the brakes would seize but realized the carport had protected the vehicle's parts more than he previously thought.
“It just rolled,” Stafford said. “It didn’t fight. It was ready to go.”
In his driveway, Stafford washed layers of pecan sap off the truck, and used a steel wool pad to remove a 35-year haze from the windows.
He drained the truck of antifreeze, transmission fluid and 5 gallons of gasoline. The rotted gas tank needed to be replaced after 35 holes were discovered. Stafford took out the engine and found metal shavings in the oil panels.
“It’s a long project for someone who works every day to do this on the weekends,” Stafford said. “I’ve played with cars my whole life. It’s just something that interests me.”
With help from his son, brother and local shops, restoring the Chevy took just under a year.
Keith Watts Machine Shop added new pistons and handled the engine machine work. Stafford’s friend, “Dr. Dipstick,” reworked the engine heads and rebuilt the transmission. David's Radiator replaced the radiator core and cleaned the heater core and gas filler neck. Russell Brothers Auto Electric rebuilt the original alternator, and Athens Exhaust replicated a factory-look exhaust system.
“I like seeing things go from dilapidated and unusable to being able to drive it again,” Stafford said. “Me starting that up and moving it up the driveway, that’s a success, a huge success.”
Stafford added new automatic adjusters to all four wheels, updated the steering components and outfitted the truck with new bushings and ball joints. Then, he peeled back the carpet and padding that had been placed over the original wood paneling.
“It’s as good as it would have been in ’63,” Stafford said. “And (Bentley) is really excited about the truck. He comes up here, and you can just see the grin on his face.”
Stafford returned the truck 60 years and one day after the date it was originally purchased by Bentley's great-uncle and aunt, the Simpsons.
“I guess being out of the sun under the carport where it was, it was able to preserve so much more than what we thought imaginable,” Bentley said. “I could have never imagined it turning out as good as it did.”
Almost immediately after Stafford delivered the truck Sunday, Bentley drove it to El Palomino’s Easter party and car show.
“Everybody was just amazed, super excited, wanting to check everything out, look under the hood and see the back of it,” Bentley said. “It’s amazing.”
Bentley plans to use the truck for occasional deliveries and take it to 3rd Fridays and local car shows.
“I’ve always been a car enthusiast,” Bentley said. “But I’ve never had a vehicle of my own to take to the shows.”
As for Stafford, he plans to upload videos of the restoration work to YouTube and focus on other projects. He said he’ll miss seeing the green Chevy in his garage every day.
“But I’ll be happy to see (Bentley) sitting behind the wheel and driving it,” Stafford said. “He said I’m a preferred customer for life at Simpson’s Florist.”
