The mayor and District 1 councilman covet 6.12 acres of Decatur Housing Authority Development Corp. land across the street from Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, but they do not agree on what the city should do with it.
The city can't get the property until DHA Development obtains an appraisal, and then the nonprofit corporation's board would have to agree to sell it.
Both Mayor Tab Bowling and Councilman Billy Jackson, whose district includes the rec center and vacant property, attended back-to-back meetings of the Decatur Housing Authority and the affiliated DHA Development board last week, expecting to receive the appraisal amount. They also took the opportunity to once again debate the fate of Carrie Matthews.
Bowling wants the 6 acres of DHA Development land as the location for a new recreation center that would replace Carrie Matthews and include central offices for Decatur Youth Services. Jackson wants to repair foundation issues at Carrie Matthews and save the facility, but use the 6 acres as a new home for Decatur Youth Services.
Decatur Housing Authority Executive Director Taura Denmon told the board at its Thursday night meeting that she has had “limited conversations” with city officials about their desire to purchase the 6 acres off Memorial Drive Northwest.
She said they’ve been waiting on the appraisal since Dec. 13.
“We’re kind of at the same place as we were before,” Denmon said. “We hope to have our appraisal next week. We hope to have a value on what the land is actually worth but, as of today, we really don’t have anything.”
Board Vice Chairman Miles Wright said DHA Development's long-term plan was to eventually build some kind of residences, whether single-family homes, apartments or town homes, in that location.
An apartment once sat on the property and was demolished years ago so the land has been vacant for some time, Wright said. The Morgan County Revenue Office’s tax records list the value of the acreage as $91,000.
Established in 1982, the Decatur Housing Authority Development Corp. is a nonprofit that provides low-income housing. The corporation is affiliated with the Housing Authority but it’s not a U.S. Housing and Urban Development entity, board attorney David Canupp said.
At the board meeting, Wright asked Bowling and Jackson why they want to buy the land and what the city plans to do with the property if DHA Development is willing to sell it.
Carrie Matthews was built in 1969 and run by Parks and Recreation until Decatur Youth Services took over the center in 2017. However, it has been closed for more than a year because it has foundation issues which an engineer determined were caused by bad soil.
Engineering estimates by city consultants show it would take $3 million to $4.5 million to do the renovation. The engineers offering these assessments could not give any guarantee, which some council members want, that the problems would not return in 20 to 25 years.
“I do know if the councilman (Jackson) had his druthers he would renovate right where it is, but this doesn’t seem suitable for that kind of investment,” Bowling said in responding to Wright. “Based on the engineer’s reports we’ve seen, the soil is not suitable for construction.”
Jackson said the mayor “seems set on moving Carrie Matthews,” but the community is not in favor of demolishing the old center and rebuilding elsewhere. He said another independent engineer plans to examine Carrie Matthews to see if there are other methods of saving the building.
Jackson pointed out that the city put back $1.5 million last year for the renovation and money is available in the city’s unassigned fund balance to repair the center.
“All indications at the meetings I attended are the community is fairly solid they want the center restored,” Jackson said.
Jackson said there are many historical aspects to why they want to save Carrie Matthews.
“We’ve had weddings, funerals and family reunions there,” Jackson said. “All of our children have grown up there since 1969. We’ve got a long history established in that building. Is it emotional? Probably yes, but the community is in support of restoring that building.”
Bowling said this is the only property the city is looking at to relocate Carrie Matthews because of its proximity to the existing facility.
“It’s just so convenient and it seems to meet the needs of the neighborhood,” Bowling said.
Jackson and Bowling said the city's purchase of the DHA Development land doesn’t depend on the Carrie Matthews decision because Decatur Youth Services also needs new facilities.
DYS offices are at the Aquadome, which is scheduled to be torn down as part of a legal settlement with 3M Corp. The Aquadome is at at Fifth Avenue Southwest and Eighth Street.
The mayor said he and the council are waiting on the appraisal to come back before making a final decision on Carrie Matthews.
“We’re kind of in a suspended state until that happens,” Bowling told the DHA Development board. “If the numbers look good, we certainly hope the board will enter into discussions about selling the property to us.”
Later that evening, Bowling wrote in a text message to The Daily that he was unhappy he had to sit through the Housing Authority and DHA Development board meetings waiting for the appraisal Denmon didn’t have. The two meetings last about an hour combined.
Bowling said he understands appraisals are in high demand and take time, but he would have liked to have known that Denmon didn’t have an update.
“A call, email, text or some method of communicating (that) the (Housing Authority) didn’t have an appraisal would have been valued as opposed to attending another meeting that didn’t offer value. I struggle to understand the lack of communication,” the mayor wrote.
Bowling wrote that the Housing Authority “indicated the appraisal will happen soon, and the HA’s desire to allow us to possibly use that land for the next Decatur Youth Services location. A location that, for the first time, will provide DYS their sole location for providing quality services and programs to our customers.”
Denmon said Friday she “wasn’t sure why (Bowling) thought the appraisal was ready. I didn’t say it was ready, and I don’t know of anyone who contacted him and told him it was ready. Who has he been communicating with?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.