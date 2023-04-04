At the end of their final practice last week, robotics coach Todd McDonald called for the Walter Jackson Wild Things to put their hands, paws and claws in while the team let out a mighty howl on a count of three.
The sense of a shared mission helped fulfill some of the after-school activity's objectives. While robotics teaches various math and science skills like angle measurement and light reflectivity, students also get an opportunity to develop their communication, problem solving and improvisational thinking.
“It teaches them to stay focused,” McDonald said. “It teaches them teamwork.”
The Walter Jackson Elementary robotics team members have learned their lessons well. Two of three groups from the team placed in the top five at the 2023 Alabama Robotics Competition in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Sixteen total teams competed in the elementary division, and Walter Jackson was the only elementary school to have two teams place.
William Abbott, Jimbo Greene, Griffin Ridley, Alayah McCoy and Madison Parker placed third overall in the elementary division. Emilio Rodriguez, Leland Pressnell, Gus Greenbaum and Daniel Mendez placed fourth.
During the two-and-a-half-hour competition, the Walter Jackson Wild Things competed as three separate teams. Different navigational challenges focused on various coding skills that used pushing, pulling, color sensors and touch sensors. Teams earned points based on how well they completed the challenges.
This was the first year the competition met in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago. Greene, a fifth grader, has been competing in virtual robotics competitions since third grade. This was his first year competing in person.
“We don’t know what the events are until we actually get there,” Greene said. “We figure out the day of, but I’m best at pushing.”
To earn points, students had to code their robot to correctly complete challenges and make adjustments when necessary before moving on to a different challenge. Each team took their specially designed robot to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
“They had to build these robots,” McDonald said. “Even though a basic robot follows a plan, I see some of their sensors are on different places. They had to decide, ‘I want it high. I want it low,’ and when they get there, they might have to build an object on the spot to help them push, move or raise.”
The Wild Things take their name from a mural on their school library wall. It features art inspired by Maurice Sendak's famous children's book "Where the Wild Things Are."
"I'm such a big fan of that book," McDonald said. "We rumpus in here. We're a rowdy library so when I took over the robotics program we're just 'wild about robots' as the Wild Things."
The Alabama Robotics Competition had three divisions: elementary, middle and high school. Walter Jackson competed as the only elementary school from Decatur, and Decatur Middle, which placed fourth in the middle school division, had a team made up entirely of Walter Jackson robotics alumni.
Parker, a fifth grader on the Walter Jackson team, loves that robotics challenges her and teaches her new things. She felt confident in challenges that utilized the touch and color sensors, and challenges that required turning.
“I’m excited, but I’m very nervous,” Parker said before the competition. “I just don’t want to mess something up.”
McDonald knew the students were nervous on Saturday but believed in their ability to succeed through mental endurance.
“I’ve been preaching perseverance,” McDonald said. “I hope they just keep trying.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.