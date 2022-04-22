Walter Jackson Elementary students Gus Greenbaum and Alexander Waring both put reading as a priority over video games and other hobbies, so it was no surprise when the two reached the million-word reading challenge in just 18 weeks.
Both students have since surpassed that to become the top two readers at their school.
Fourth grader Greenbaum has read over 3 million words but said he is not finished yet.
“I’m reading 'The Hobbit' right now and hope to finish it before the school year ends,” Greenbaum said.
Despite only being in fourth grade, Greenbaum reads at an advanced level with novels like “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien and science fiction novel “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline.
“I read ('Ready Player One') in about three days because I really loved it,” Greenbaum said of the 374-page book.
Walter Jackson librarian Todd McDonald said that “Ready Player One” is on a high school reading level.
Greenbaum began the challenge by reading the first of Erin Hunter’s “Warrior” books and went on to read 15 books out of that series.
Greenbaum and Waring said it was easier to tackle books with several hundreds of pages during the beginning of the challenge rather than read multiple books that contain only a few chapters.
“When you get toward the end of the school year, you get more tired,” Waring said. “That’s when you want to work on the easier books that are still fun to read, but they’re not as hard.”
Waring finished off his challenge by reading short books by Jim Davis that feature the cartoon cat Garfield.
By the end of the first nine weeks, Waring had read 586,000 words and Greenbaum had read 544,000. Greenbaum read exactly 1 million words during the second nine weeks of school and said he also read short books during that time.
Waring, a fifth grader, began the challenge with “Dragonwatch” and “Fablehaven,” both written by one of Waring’s favorite authors, Brandon Mull.
“Those books are both worth about 100,000 words,” Waring said. “So far, I’ve read seven or eight of them.”
Waring has read over 2 million words this school year and plans to finish all of Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” books. He is currently reading the 11th book out of the 17-book series.
Greenbaum has also enjoyed reading older books by authors such as Roald Dahl.
“I read 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'James and the Giant Peach' this year,” Greenbaum said.
Greenbaum said his favorite authors were Erin Hunter and J.K. Rowling.
Greenbaum said his love for reading made it easier for him to accomplish the million-word challenge because he already reads in his free time with his classmate and best friend Emilio Rodriguez, who has also read over a million words.
Waring said his top three priorities right now were friends, reading and playing video games.
McDonald said this is the fourth year Walter Jackson has participated in the million-word challenge and this year they made the accelerated reading tests a little more challenging.
“They have to score at least an 85% on accelerated reading tests now and they have to comprehend it,” McDonald said. “What we were doing in years past was kids would read several books and sign off on it. We’re wanting to make sure they can understand and comprehend the books they are reading now for it to count.”
McDonald said he has been motivating his students this year by throwing accelerated reading parties at the end of every nine weeks.
“If the student has reached their personal goal for those nine weeks, they’ll be able to come to the party,” McDonald said. “Not every student gets to come to the party, so it’s a big reward for those that have reached their goals.”
McDonald said it was no surprise that Greenbaum and Waring rose to the top this year.
“They’re both on the robotics team and they’re great problem solvers,” McDonald said.
There were also some champions at Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary who rose up to the challenge. Fourth grade student Nicholas Sexton has read 2.7 million words, third grade student Georgia Lowman read 2.5 million words and fifth grade student Sarah Provenzano read 2.4 million words.
