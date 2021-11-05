Water was shut off at Summer Manor, a high-rise apartment for low-income seniors, on Thursday — raising concerns about the sprinkler system among Fire Department officials who had not been informed of the situation — and water pressure was so low over the past week that residents in the top floors were moved to hotels.
Director Taura Denmon of the Decatur Housing Authority, which operates Summer Manor, on Thursday said water pressure problems began Oct. 27 and residents of the top two floors of the eight-story building on Wilson Street Northeast have been in hotels since Saturday.
Water was completely shut off for the remaining residents Thursday, Denmon said, and had also been shut off Oct. 27 when the problems began.
“That would be a serious concern to us,” Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said Thursday. Neither he nor Fire Marshal Jason Jones had been advised of the issue prior to being contacted by The Daily.
Denmon said on Thursday residents of the bottom six floors of the facility, who have not been moved to hotels, could not flush toilets or take showers because the water had been shut off as plumbers replace a pump.
“It’s an emergency situation,” she said. “Believe me I’m stressed with the whole situation. Anything is aggravating me now. It’s a situation where I wish I had a magic stick to just fix it right now, but I don’t. ... We’re doing what we know to do. We’re trying to get it back on as quickly as possible.”
Denmon said residents were warned in advance that water to the whole building would be shut off Oct. 27 so plumbers could fix a leak. After the leak was fixed and that outage ended, however, water pressure was not strong enough to reach the top floors, requiring residents in the eight to 10 apartments on the seventh and eighth floors to be moved to hotels.
She said water pressure to the occupied floors has been inconsistent since Oct. 27.
She said she did not know when water will be restored to the facility, which has 85 apartments with one to three residents in each.
“I don’t have a definite time. The goal was last week. But unfortunately when you’re talking about an old building, you fix one thing and it could be the next thing,” Denmon said. “We’re following the guidance of the plumber and taking those steps that he’s recommending.”
Denmon said staff were not carrying water to residents to assist them with hygiene, and that she had not consulted with the fire marshal about issues with fire-suppression sprinklers. She said she would have been working with the fire marshal “if the water had been out for days and days and days. … But we’re trying to fix a problem today where the water is off. It has not been off all of these days. It’s been off today,” she said.
“We always want people in that position to contact us," the fire marshal said. "We would have liked to have been told about it, especially given that they’ve had an issue there before.”
Jones was referring to an intentional explosion on the third floor of Summer Manor in 2010 that killed a resident who detonated a homemade bomb. The automatic sprinklers functioned properly, containing the fire to the apartment, but residents were evacuated and smoke and water damage had to be repaired before they could eventually return.
Jones on Thursday afternoon said he was attempting to get additional information from Decatur Housing Authority, and that he would likely advise fire stations so they would know the automatic sprinklers were not functional. He said sprinklers have a reduced coverage area when water pressure is low and can’t function automatically when the water is shut off.
While the sprinklers could not operate automatically without water, Thornton said they could still be used once firetrucks arrived.
“We have a backup way of dealing with that,” the chief said. “We use a fire department connection and we’re able to put hoses on that boost the pressure of the sprinkling system. But initially it wouldn’t have the coverage that it should have.”
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said the utility has been working with Decatur Housing Authority on the problem.
“The issues are the result of work DHA is doing on internal piping in the building and not a DU project. Nothing changed on our side,” Holmes said. “We’ve worked with DHA to help determine the cause of the issue and our supply pressure was in normal range. It was identified that issues were related to internal plumbing changes that were made.”
