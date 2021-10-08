A water leak at Wilson Street Northeast/Alabama 20 and Madison Street Northwest will require a Decatur Utilities crew to work late tonight and into Saturday morning.
The crew plans to start at 11 p.m., and the work is expected to be finished by about 5 a.m.
This will require DU to merge both westbound lanes of Wilson Street into the center turning lane starting near the Oak Street Northeast intersection.
The eastbound lanes of Wilson Street will not be altered from normal traffic flow.
