Water pressure to the top two floors of Summer Manor, a high-rise apartment for low-income seniors in Decatur, has been restored and displaced residents returned to their apartments, but one resident said he’s worried the management doesn’t place a priority on residents’ safety.
Director Taura Denmon of the Decatur Housing Authority, which operates Summer Manor, said water was off to the 85-unit, eight-floor building Thursday so a plumbing company could install a pump. Denmon said the work was completed and water was back on at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Denmon said the water-pressure issue began Oct. 27 when a pipe began leaking. Eight to 10 families on the top two floors were moved to the Sleep Inn and Suites on Beltline Road Southwest, she said.
“They checked out and moved back in (Thursday afternoon),” said Denmon, who became DHA director in May.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said Friday he was glad to hear the water issue had been resolved after he expressed concern Thursday that Fire & Rescue was never notified of the outage.
“Going forward, we want any commercial or industrial system to let us know when they might have water problems,” he said. “We’ll make our fire watch crew aware of the problem so they can be ready. We hope nothing ever happens, but we want to be ready.”
Eighth-floor resident Rick Chandler, 63, was pleased DHA solved the water pressure problem, but he expressed concerns about other issues at the high-rise.
“We have better water pressure today than we’ve ever had in the eight years I’ve lived here,” Chandler said Friday afternoon. “But not everybody could move out. I stayed and assisted four residents who couldn’t move to the hotel.”
He said the residents were either disabled, didn’t have transportation or weren't able to sleep in a bed because of a medical condition.
“I was going to the first floor, filling up empty milk jugs with water and taking the water back to their rooms,” he said. “I would go to the hotel, take a shower and come back to help these folks. We had no help from management with this for 10 days. That’s a huge concern. In a nutshell, we just don’t matter to (management).”
Chandler said concerns he's told staff about in the past couple of months include that only four washing machines in the building work properly, some residents smoke cigarettes and marijuana in the non-smoking facility, and mold is growing in the community room.
“Management is either ignoring our concerns or not enforcing their own policies,” he said.
Denmon said she wouldn’t comment on issues she was unaware of.
“We have responsibilities and so do the residents,” she said. “If they have a problem, they are supposed to report it to the resident manager and we deal with it.”
First-floor resident Tony Miland, 66, said not having water was a small inconvenience Thursday morning. He said when he returned home about 6 p.m. water was running “just fine.”
“The building is getting older and is having some problems but overall, it’s a good place to live.” He said he moved in five months ago.
