Traffic will be reduced to one lane Tuesday as Decatur Utilities installs a water service at 3420 Chapel Hill Road S.W., two blocks south of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. 

The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and end at about 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be present to alternate traffic around the work zone. Drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speed and with extreme caution.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

