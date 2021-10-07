Decatur Utilities will install water service Friday at 2224 Chapel Hill Road S.W., impacting traffic flow through the area.
The work will begin at 8 a.m. and end at about 3 p.m. During this time, traffic flow will be merged into one lane. Flaggers will be alternating traffic.
Drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speed and with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.