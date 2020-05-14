Decatur Utilities crews will be installing water service at 205 Gordon Drive S.E on Friday from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.
Traffic flow will be merged into one lane on Gordon Drive, between Second and Fourth avenues.
Motorists are advised to approach the work zone at reduced speed and with caution and watch for the DU employees at work.
