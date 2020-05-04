Wayne Farms LLC will pay $175,000 and take various other steps to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit involving its Decatur poultry processing plant, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
In its suit, the EEOC charged that Wayne Farms violated the rights of workers with disabilities at its Decatur facilities by capping the number of allowable absences regardless of whether the absence was due to a disability. Employees who provided medical excuses for disability-related absences were fired upon reaching the cap, the EEOC said in a statement Friday.
Wayne Farms' conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the EEOC lawsuit.
In addition to the financial settlement, the two-year consent decree settling the suit requires the company to revise its attendance policy to accommodate absences related to a disability, and to distribute the revised policy to all workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.