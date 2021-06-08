A year after being shuttered due to the pandemic, the Point Mallard Water Park's opening weekend had lower attendance than in 2019, which officials attribute to cool weather, but did see strong season ticket sales.
“We had unseasonably cool temperatures for (May 29) and (May 30) of opening weekend,” said Stephanie McLain, Point Mallard Park superintendent. “We believe this could have impacted attendance numbers.”
The water park saw a drop in attendance during opening weekend, with 6,027 visitors counted across May 29-31 compared to 10,833 visitors during opening weekend in 2019, according to data supplied by Point Mallard. The park’s lowest number in six years was the 2017 opening weekend, when 4,214 people visited.
A total of 11,934 people visited the park the full first week this season from May 29 to Friday.
Season ticket sales on May 31 were brisk, however, and contributed to the park generating record Memorial Day revenue of $83,974, beating the previous record of $78,613 the park earned on Memorial Day in 2019.
McLain said daily revenue includes both admission tickets and season pass sales.
Point Mallard Water Park sold 5,344 season passes by the middle of opening week. The park’s strongest year in season pass sales was 2017, with 8,040 passes sold throughout that summer.
McLain said while some attendees of the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic may have also visited the water park, Point Mallard doesn’t have a way to track how many people this may have been.
“There was lots of traffic out there, so it was hard to keep up with,” McLain said.
Overall, the water park grossed $138,646.81 from May 29-31, well above its 2015 low of $80,180 in opening weekend revenue. In the full week from May 29 through Friday the city-operated park grossed $213,510.26.
The park did not open last year due to the pandemic, but McLain said staff extensively cleaned pools and kitchens before this year's opening day. This year also sees the addition of cabana rentals around the park’s Lazy River, which McLain said visitors are enjoying.
While there was some rain throughout opening week, McLain said Point Mallard Water Park does not completely close on account of rain. The water park does close pools if lightning strikes within 10 miles of park property and does not reopen them until the lightning is out of that radius, she said.
“If there is a day that’s extremely rainy, we do manage in real-time, so if that means we have to adjust some staffing numbers we do that on a real-time basis,” McLain said. “We do close the pools if it’s extremely heavy rain where we can’t see to be able to scan water.”
Staffing
McLain said Point Mallard is still trying to fill vacancies among seasonal employees with about 250 positions currently filled. In its best years, she said, the park has employed around 400 people.
“We did have to make some adjustments to hours based on staffing challenges,” she said. “We are open 10 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.) daily and we may have days of operation that maybe not all attractions are operating at all times.”
Signs around the park state Point Mallard is currently hiring starting at a rate of $9 an hour, and McLain said there were hires last week in maintenance and concessions positions. She said Point Mallard is actively training new hires, with a lifeguard class being offered this week.
Those interested in working at Point Mallard may complete an application at pointmallard.com or by visiting the Ice Complex or the park’s main office. A supervisor will reach out to applicants shortly after applications are submitted.
By Friday, the water park saw strong attendance with a clear day and temperatures in the mid-80s drawing out crowds. People said they were pleased to return to Point Mallard this year given its closure last year.
Hillary McKnight, 22, and Kayla Pylate, 33, enjoyed Friday afternoon at the park with their children for the second time during opening week.
“We’re really excited and grateful that they’ve opened finally,” McKnight said.
Pylate said they visit frequently every year because of the park’s proximity to their homes.
“It’s close to the house and we can come for a few hours then go back home,” she said. “We’ve got our (season passes).”
Opening week also brought in out-of-state visitors, like Amy Bloms, 45, of Peoria, Illinois. Bloms was in north Alabama pm Friday afternoon camping at Guntersville, and her family visited Point Mallard to kick off their weekend.
“It feels good to be back out and doing things we used to do,” Bloms said. “It’s the second time we’ve visited (Point Mallard), but it’s been many, many years.”
Kueen Crytop, 64, bought a season pass to make the best of this summer.
“It’s good to have the world back,” she said.
In addition to the reopening, Point Mallard celebrates its belated 50th anniversary this year, which comes with a host of accompanying events that began with the 50th Birthday Bash on May 28. The pandemic foiled plans to celebrate last year.
“We had good attendance for this event,” McLain said. “We had giveaways, a bubble machine and a laser light show to close out the night.”
Other upcoming events celebrating the anniversary are Swim with the Mermaids on June 21, Mom's Day Out on Aug. 13 and Pooch Party on Sep. 18. Each event is scheduled outside normal operating hours and requires a ticket to attend.
McLain said this year felt different after a summer with a shuttered water park.
“Guests are ready to come back and we’re ready to welcome them back, so I do think people are ready to get out and start enjoying life again,” McLain said.
