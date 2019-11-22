The Music Club of Decatur was founded in 1910 and supports music in the public schools, home-schooled music students, and the Decatur Youth Symphony. The club's meeting Saturday included a performance by the Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
