Power of Pink Fashion Show and Luncheon
To celebrate breast cancer survivors, support individuals currently in treatment and generate funds to fight the disease that will impact more than 271,000 women in the United States this year, the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation hosted the ninth annual Power of Pink Fashion Show and Luncheon on Tuesday. A sold-out crowd of 930 women and men attended the event at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Chaired by June Odom, the fashion show featured wearable daytime and evening looks by Carriage House and avant-garde creations by deLoain New York. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
