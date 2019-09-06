Battle for Decatur
Men clad in Union blue and Confederate gray wool uniforms and women dressed in hoop skirts and corsets transformed Point Mallard Park into military and civilian camps circa 1864 this past weekend. Although 155 years have passed since Gen. John Bell Hood declared Decatur “a hard nut to crack,” the area's Civil War history came to life through a reenactment of the four-day Battle for Decatur.
