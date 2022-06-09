Junior Tennis Camp
Girls and boys, ages 6 to 14, are participating this week in the first session of the Point Mallard Summer Tennis Camp. While for some it's their first experience with the sport, it's a chance to further hone skills for more experienced players. The camp will have two more sessions, June 20-24 and July 11-15.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
