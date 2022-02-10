Future workforce
Close to 1,000 high school students from area schools participated in the Career and Workforce Expo on Tuesday at Calhoun Community College. Hosted by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, the expo is in its 22nd year.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
