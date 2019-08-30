The Last of Her Kind
The USS LST 325, the last fully operational World War II Landing Ship Tank, arrived in Decatur on Wednesday morning. Visitors already have been walking its decks and seeing how the troops lived, ate and worked. Tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Tuesday. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17 and free for 5 and younger, World War II and Korean War veterans.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
