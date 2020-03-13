Wings to Soar
The Wings to Soar program provided visitors to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge with an up-close view of owls, hawks and vultures on Saturday. The group's mission is to educate people about the magnificent birds of prey. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
