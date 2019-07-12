Party Time!
Calhoun Community College collaborated with Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs to host a 3D Printing & Design Camp this week. On Monday, students were given a task to create a confetti launcher from scratch. After a set amount of time, each group was given two test runs before their final competitive launch to see whose launcher would reach the landing zone. The students will finish the week by pitching their design concept, as well as taking a field trip to two local industries. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
