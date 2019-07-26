Campers spent this week fishing, exploring creeks, digging for worms, conducting science experiments and learning more about nature during Fresh Air Family’s Gross Out Camp at Point Mallard Park. The camp brings children out into their native habitat, woods and creek beds, to discover nature and science through hands-on biology. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
