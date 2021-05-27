Decatur High's Class of 2021
More than 220 Decatur High seniors received their diplomas Tuesday evening during their commencement ceremony at Ogle Stadium. As one of the speakers said, this is the last group of graduating seniors who still had classes in the old building.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
