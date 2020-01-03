Start the year like a polar bear
More than 100 people jumped into the frigid Tennessee River on Wednesday to welcome the new year. The Polar Bear Plunge, already in its 35th edition, saw swimmers of all ages reaching quickly for the shore or even taking it slowly to enjoy the moment as they ticked off the first item on their 2020 to-do list. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
