Patriot Day
On Sept. 4, 2002, President George W. Bush proclaimed Sept. 11, 2002, as the first Patriot Day in memory of the people killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks a year earlier. Many of those who lost their lives then were emergency responders. Banks-Caddell Elementary students and teachers honored the 9/11 heroes by thanking local first responders for their continuous service during a ceremony Wednesday. More photos and video at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
