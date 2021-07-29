Blistering band camp
Austin High School's marching band is having its camp during the hottest week of the year so far. "Obviously, we couldn't have predicted this heat when we planned this activity a year ago," one of the parent volunteers said. The volunteers now make sure there is a steady supply of cold water, ice and cold, wet towels. Also, all of the afternoon sessions take place indoors.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
