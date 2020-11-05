Autumn's
colorful
melody
"Don’t you imagine the leaves dream now
how comfortable it will be to touch
the earth instead of the
nothingness of the air and the endless
freshets of wind?"
(Excerpt from Song For Autumn by Mary Oliver)
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
