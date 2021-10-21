Etta Freeman Fall Festival
Lots of fun and excellent weather could perfectly define the 5th edition of the fall festival in Northwest Decatur, where centenarian Etta Freeman was honored for her service and dedication to the community at the beginning of the event named after her.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
