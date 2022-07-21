A very sweet camp
A baking camp takes place at Sweets By Jordan on Mondays and Tuesdays. Children are divided into two age groups, 4-7 and 8-14. While the older group is already full, there are still open slots among the "Little Bakers." Pastry chef Jordan Adcock is in charge of all the instruction.
More photos at decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
