Sen. Arthur Orr, left, holds up Elijah Maloy as students play a foam brick stacking game on Wednesday while state lawmakers, including Rep. Parker Moore, right, tour the Vivian Conatser-Turner Early Learning Center. In addition to being home to one of Alabama’s First Class pre-kindergarten units, the facility offers Head Start services and on Wednesday began offering Early Head Start services. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]
Peggy Allen Towns, portraying Eva A. Sterrs, explains facts about Sterrs on Tuesday during "The Fight for Women's Suffrage" program at the Decatur Public Library. Towns and other reenactors told the story of a visit to Decatur by leaders in the push to get women the right to vote. Sterrs was a Decatur woman who played instrumental roles in Susan B. Anthony’s visit to the city. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]
Sen. Arthur Orr, left, holds up Elijah Maloy as students play a foam brick stacking game on Wednesday while state lawmakers, including Rep. Parker Moore, right, tour the Vivian Conatser-Turner Early Learning Center. In addition to being home to one of Alabama’s First Class pre-kindergarten units, the facility offers Head Start services and on Wednesday began offering Early Head Start services. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]
Peggy Allen Towns, portraying Eva A. Sterrs, explains facts about Sterrs on Tuesday during "The Fight for Women's Suffrage" program at the Decatur Public Library. Towns and other reenactors told the story of a visit to Decatur by leaders in the push to get women the right to vote. Sterrs was a Decatur woman who played instrumental roles in Susan B. Anthony’s visit to the city. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.