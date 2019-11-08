'I Will Stand'
On Monday, in a program befitting a hero, more than 500 Decatur Heritage students said “thank you” to military veterans who attended the "I Will Stand" event in the school's gymnasium. The program included veterans from every war since World War II, and students from kindergarten to high school waved United States flags and played patriotic songs for almost 90 minutes to honor every branch of the military. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
